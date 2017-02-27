Boise State gymnastics team rises to 10th in NCAA ranking

The Broncos scored a 196.675 in a loss Friday night at Alabama and boosted their regional qualifying score (RQS) to 196.605, which ranks them 10th this week. Boise State, which hosts Utah State on Thursday and Denver on March 10, was 12th last week. A team’s RQS is calculated by taking the six best team scores from the regular season, including three from away meets. The highest score is eliminated, and the RQS is the average of the remaining five scores. The rest of the top 10 includes Oklahoma (197.990), LSU (197.695), Florida (197.495), UCLA (197.305), Utah (197.180), Alabama (197.085), Denver (196.875), Georgia (196.820) and Oregon State (196.635).
BOISE STATE GOLF: Play at the Del Walker Intercollegiate in Long Beach, Calif., was suspended late in the second round Monday due to darkness. The Boise State men are tied for fourth in the 14-team field going into Tuesday’s second and third rounds at Virginia Country Club. The women’s team is 12th at the Gold Rush at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif., where play also was suspended (darkness).
BSU INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Eight Broncos have earned all-Mountain West honors — Allison Jeffries (Eagle High, women’s pole vault), Brenna Peloquin (women’s 5,000), Sadi Henderson (women’s 800, distance medley relay), Clare O’Brien (women’s 3,000, distance medley relay), Amy Pfaff (women’s distance medley relay), Alexis Fuller (women’s distance medley relay), Dusty Fisher (men’s 200) and Camden Stoddard (men’s pole vault).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Eight Crusaders have landed All-West Region honors — Ebu Camara (men’s 200), Cole Hoberg (men’s high jump), Micah Tranch (men’s high jump), Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High, men’s pole vault), Zach McClanahan (Meridian High, men’s pole vault), Jared Webster (men’s pole vault), Isaac Mitchell (men’s 5,000) and Lexi Tubbs (women’s 60 hurdles).
