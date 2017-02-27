Boise State, former Centennial High wrestler qualifies for NCAA Championships

Austin Dewey (Centennial High) finished second at 174 pounds at the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday, earning a spot in the NCAA Championships next month in St. Louis and leading Boise State to a fifth-place team finish. The fifth-year senior defeated 18th-ranked Peter Galli of Stanford 7-4, then he was pinned at 2 minutes, 30 seconds by conference and national No. 1 Zahid Valencia of Arizona State.
Will Bardezbain beat top-seeded Gabriel Townsend of Stanford 10-8 to finish third at 125. Josh Newberg (133), Fred Green (157), Demetrius Romero (Mountain View, 165) and Harley DiLulo (Meridian, 197) were fourth at their weights, and Kadyn Del Toro (184) and Gabriel Gonzalez (285) placed fifth.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: Colette Robert’s walk-off, two-run single in the seventh inning gave the Yotes (2-5) a 5-4 victory over Western Oregon to open a nonconference doubleheader in Caldwell. The Wolves won the second game 12-1 in five innings.
C OF I BASEBALL: Saint Martin’s scored twice in the top of the ninth to earn a 4-3 nonconference victory over the Yotes (7-10) in Caldwell.
C OF I WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yotes (1-5) lost to Montana State 7-0 in Boise.
