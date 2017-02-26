Christina Washington throws perfect game as Boise State softball sweeps

Senior pitcher Christina Washington achieved Boise State history Saturday, notching the program’s first perfect game in an 8-0, five-inning win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
BSU also beat South Carolina State 12-0.
Tatiana Sorokina had six hits over the two games.
The Broncos (11-2) finished the Willie Jewell’s Invitational 6-0 and extended their winning streak to 10 games. BSU returns to action Friday to host the Springhill Suites Classic at Dona Larsen Park.
The Broncos’ first game is against Cal State Northridge at 3:30 p.m.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Sadi Henderson and Clare O’Brien won titles at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. Henderson ran the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 4.83 seconds, and O’Brien finished the 3,000 in 9:24.75, breaking the conference championship record. The women finished seventh, and the men took sixth. Colorado State swept both titles.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos rallied after losing the doubles point and beat Montana State 4-3 at the Boas Tennis Center. Hanna Kantenwein, Lilian Poling, Anja Dokic and Nancy Menjivar won singles matches for BSU (7-2).
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (2-11) dropped both matches at the Blue Grey National Classic in Montgomery, Ala., losing 4-1 to Alabama and Princeton. Brian Tran won his match against Alabama’s Thibault Cancel 6-1, 6-4, and Jack Heslin beat Princeton’s Luke Gamble 6-3, 6-3.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals erased a nine-point, third-quarter deficit and earned a 82-77 win at Weber State. Mikayla Ferenz scored 32 points, and Geraldine McCorkell added 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Idaho (15-12, 10-6 Big Sky).
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals were doomed by 11 second-half fouls and lost to Eastern Washington 61-58 in Pocatello. Lindsay Brown led Idaho State (16-11, 10-6 Big Sky) with 14 points.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joel Yellow Owl scored a game-high 31 points as Oregon Tech advanced to the title game of the Cascade Conference Championships by beating the Yotes 75-69 in Caldwell. Joey Nebeker (Melba High), Aziz Leeks and Aitor Zubizarreta had 13 points apiece for the C of I (23-9). Roosevelt Adams added 18 rebounds.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes split their doubleheader with Saint Martin’s, winning the first game 3-2 (10 innings) and dropping the second game 3-2. Dominic Conigliaro hit a walk-off RBI double for the C of I (7-9).
C OF I SKIING: The men’s and women’s teams qualified for the USCSA National Championships after Saturday’s Western Regional. The women finished second in the slalom final, and the men placed fifth.
C OF I SOFTBALL: The Yotes dropped both games of a doubleheader in Caldwell, losing to Eastern Oregon 5-4 and 9-0. Martha Tooley (Eagle High) hit a grand slam in the first game for the C of I (1-5).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: Lisa Sylvester hit a two-run, walk-off double as NNU salvaged a split with a 10-9 win against Eastern Oregon in Nampa. NNU (7-10) lost the opener 7-4.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (12-14, 10-10) clinched a spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament with a 63-53 victory at Montana State Billings.
IDAHO STATE TRACK AND FIELD: Junior Daniel Garz (Emmett High) finished second in the men’s 800 meters (1:49.87) at the Big Sky Indoor Championships in Pocatello. The ISU men finished fifth in the team race, and the women seventh.
