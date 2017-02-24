No. 12 Boise State gymnasts nearly upset No. 4 Alabama

The Broncos stayed close the entire meet but couldn’t catch the Crimson Tide, losing 196.925-196.675 on Friday night.
Alex Esmerian won the balance beam (9.925), Abby Webb took the floor (9.875) and Mackenzie Bennion shared the uneven bars title (9.875) for Boise State.
The Broncos (7-4) scored 49.300 on the balance beam, their highest this season and sixth best in school history.
The Broncos host Utah State on Thursday in the annual Pink Meet.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos extended their winning streak to eight games, beating Presbyterian 11-0 (five innings) and Charleston Southern 5-2 at the Willie Jewell’s Invitational in Charleston, S.C. Rebekah Cervantes was a combined 4-for-5 with five RBIs for BSU (9-2), which is off to its best start in history.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos fell to Rice 4-0 in the opening round of the Blue Gray Classic in Montgomery, Ala.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (6-2) rolled to a 7-0 win over Lewis-Clark State at the Boas Tennis Center.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Senior pole vaulter Allison Jeffries (Eagle High) reset her school record and took second place at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., clearing 13 feet, 5.25 inches. Brenna Peloquin ran a 16:49.71 in the 5,000 meters to finish third. On the men’s side, Dusty Fisher ran career bests in the 60 (6.80) and 200 (21.15), qualifying for Saturday’s final. The Colorado State men and New Mexico women lead the team race, with the BSU women fourth and the BSU men sixth.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (6-9) lost to Eastern Oregon 8-5 and 11-0 (five innings) in Nampa.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: Cole Mansanarez hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to push the Yotes to a 5-3 win over Saint Martin’s in Caldwell. Anthony Martine threw 8 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven for the C of I (6-8).
C OF I SKIING: The men finished fifth in the giant slalom at the USCSA Western Regional Championship at Brundage Mountain. The championships end Saturday with men’s and women’s slaloms.
C OF I WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yotes (1-4) fell to Lewis-Clark State 9-0 at the Boas Tennis Center.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes had no answer for No. 6 Southern Oregon and lost 93-70 in the Cascade Conference Tournament semifinals in Ashland, Ore. Alyssa Case scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the C of I, which finishes its season 13-15.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (12-3, 9-10 GNAC) held a second-half lead but couldn’t hold off Alaska Anchorage, falling 81-73 on Thursday in Anchorage.
Comments