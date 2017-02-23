Boise State gymnasts visit No. 4 Alabama on Friday night

The 12th-ranked Broncos face their toughest test of the regular season by visiting the Crimson Tide for a nonconference dual (6:30 p.m., SEC Network). More than 12,000 fans are expected in Coleman Coliseum, where the Broncos posted a 195.750 at an NCAA regional qualifying meet last season. Boise State is 0-7 all-time against Alabama. The Crimson Tide have eclipsed 197 in five of their eight meets with a season high of 197.825. They are 4-4 after one of the toughest schedules in the country.
BSU TRACK & FIELD: The women’s distance medley relay team (Sadi Henderson, Amy Pfaff, Alexis Fuller, Clare O’Brien) clocked 11 minutes, 19.39 seconds for a repeat victory at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. It was the second fastest time in school history and in the MW Championships. The Broncos own the two fastest times in conference championship history, with last year’s 11:16.41 standing as the fastest. Henderson and Fuller were members of last season’s winning relay. The BSU women are tied for second in the team standings, while the men are fifth with two days of competition remaining.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (7-2) swept Charleston Southern 10-4 and 3-0 at the Willie Jewell’s Invitational in Charleston, S.C., stretching their winning streak to six games. Izzy Serrano went 3-for-4 with a double in the opener. In the nightcap, Kelsey Broadus retired 16 straight batters, striking out 13 while recording a one-hitter.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SKIING: The women placed sixth in the giant slalom at the USCSA Western Regional at Brundage Mountain after their top five skiers failed to complete the morning run. Mary Totten (Borah High) was the top finisher for the C of I in eighth place (2:07.26). Rocky Mountain won the title.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Coyotes (5-8) lost to Saint Martin’s 10-8 in Caldwell.
Comments