Boise State women’s basketball rallies to beat Nevada, extends winning streak to four

The Broncos came back from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wolf Pack 77-74 on Wednesday night at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State (19-7, 9-6 Mountain West) has won four straight games; Nevada drops to 10-16, 4-11.
Trailing 66-61 with 7:01 remaining, Boise State went on a 7-0 run to take a 68-66 lead on Yaiza Rodriguez’s third and final 3-pointer. The teams traded five leads over the next two and a half minutes before Boise State’s Marijke Vanderschaaf hit a short jumper to put the Broncos up for good at 73-72 with 2:57 remaining.
Boise State put the game away by hitting 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch, including two by Rodriguez with four seconds left.
Rodriguez led Boise State with 15 points, while Vanderschaaf and Brooke Pahukoa each added 14. Vanderschaaf added a team-high seven rebounds and career-high five blocks.
Boise State plays at San Jose State (10-17, 7-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Twenty wins is the mark of a good season in college basketball. Hopefully we can win that number 20 the next time out at San Jose State,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.
Comments