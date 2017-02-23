Boise State

February 23, 2017 12:06 AM

Boise State women’s basketball rallies to beat Nevada, extends winning streak to four

By Mike Prater

mprater@idahostatesman.com

Boise

The Broncos came back from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wolf Pack 77-74 on Wednesday night at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State (19-7, 9-6 Mountain West) has won four straight games; Nevada drops to 10-16, 4-11.

Trailing 66-61 with 7:01 remaining, Boise State went on a 7-0 run to take a 68-66 lead on Yaiza Rodriguez’s third and final 3-pointer. The teams traded five leads over the next two and a half minutes before Boise State’s Marijke Vanderschaaf hit a short jumper to put the Broncos up for good at 73-72 with 2:57 remaining.

Boise State put the game away by hitting 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch, including two by Rodriguez with four seconds left.

Rodriguez led Boise State with 15 points, while Vanderschaaf and Brooke Pahukoa each added 14. Vanderschaaf added a team-high seven rebounds and career-high five blocks.

Boise State plays at San Jose State (10-17, 7-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Twenty wins is the mark of a good season in college basketball. Hopefully we can win that number 20 the next time out at San Jose State,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.

Related content

Boise State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Leon Rice: "It's tough to overcome 29 free throws in the second half"

View more video

Sports Videos