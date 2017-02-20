Thirteen on Boise State swimming and diving team earn All-Mountain West honors

The Broncos’ women’s swimming and diving team won the Mountain West Championships in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, and on Monday the MW released its all-conference team featuring Brittany Aoyama, Felicity Cann, Emma Chard, Amelia Draney, Cody Evans, Allyson Kleinsorgen, Katelyn Martin, Emily Mathis, Kacee Olson, Robin Pinger, Alyssa Schultz, Abbey Sorensen and Laura Williams. The NCAA Zone E Diving Championships are March 6-17 in Flagstaff, Ariz., and the NCAA Championships are March 15-18 in Indianapolis.
BSU GYMNASTICS: The Broncos dropped from seventh to 12th in this week’s Road to Nationals Top 25 rankings after the points system shifted to the Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) criteria. Boise State has a RQS of 196.330. The top 11 teams are Oklahoma (197.890), LSU, Florida, Alabama, Utah, UCLA, Georgia, Denver, Michigan, Oregon State and Kentucky (196.360). Boise State competes at Alabama on Friday, and hosts Utah State on March 2.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: Baseball rivals Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho combined for 51 runs and 56 hits at Wolfe Field on Monday, with the top-ranked Warriors holding off a pair of Coyotes’ rallies in 19-14 and 10-8 victories. Gunnar Buhner, the son of former major-league star Jay Buhner, had five hits and Raymond Pedrina drove in five runs for LCSC (5-3), as the Warriors took advantage of 13 walks and 10 hit batters by C of I pitching. The Yotes (5-7) fell behind 13-2 in the first game and 9-5 in the nightcap before staging rallies that fell short.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders are in 10th place after the first day of the Cal Baptist Women’s Invitational in Corona, Calif. Senior Samantha Miller led NNU with a 3-over 75 at the par-72 Eagle Glen Golf Club. She is tied for seventh going into Tuesday’s final round.
