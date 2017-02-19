Boise State women’s basketball gets first ever win at Wyoming

The Broncos used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to propel themselves to a 53-43 win over Wyoming (18-8, 10-5 MW). Marta Hermida scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Broncos (18-7, 8-6). Riley Lupfer added 12 points, and Marijke Vanderschaaf scored 10.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (5-2) saw their four-match winning streak snapped, falling to BYU 4-0 in Provo, Utah.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sophomore Taylor Pierce scored a game-high 23 points and the Vandals cruised to a 78-51 win over Eastern Washington. Mikayla Ferenz added 18 points, and Geraldine McCorkell grabbed 11 rebounds to go with 10 points for Idaho (14-11, 9-5 Big Sky).
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals shot 52.4 percent from the floor and beat Big Sky leaders Northern Colorado 68-58 in Greeley, Colo. Freya Newton led Idaho State (15-10, 9-5) with a career-high 16 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Only four Crusaders scored points as NNU fell to Western Washington 83-59. Bouna N’Diaye led NNU (12-12, 9-9 GNAC) with 27 points.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: McKenna Walker had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 76-61 road win over Concordia. Nine players scored for NNU (11-13, 9-9 GNAC).
NNU INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Lexi Tubbs and Ebu Camara smashed school records on their way to titles at the GNAC Championships in Nampa. Tubbs won the 60-meter hurdles (8.68), and Camara clocked a 21.67 in the men’s 200. Alaska Anchorage won the men’s team title (NNU finished third) and Seattle Pacific won the women’s title (NNU finished seventh).
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Madison Pilster scored 19 points as the Yotes beat Walla Walla 96-42 in Caldwell. She was one of four C of I (12-14, 12-8 Cascade) players in double figures.
