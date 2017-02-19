Boise State swimming and diving wins Mountain West championship

The Broncos capped off a dominant performance Saturday night to win their third Mountain West championship and fifth conference title overall.
Boise State finished with 1,390 points, topping San Diego State by 251. Boise State also won the WAC in 2010 and 2011.
The Broncos finished their relay sweep with a win in the 400 freestyle (3:15.85), and Brittany Aoyama won the 100 freestyle (48.74).
The team matched a program record with 10 wins at the meet, and set or tied eight school records.
