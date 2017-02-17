No. 7 Boise State gymnastics beat Utah State

The Broncos stayed undefeated in Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference meets with a 196.7-196.3 win over the Aggies on Friday.
Courtney McGregor won the all-around title (39.25) and uneven bars (9.9) for Boise State (7-3, 3-0). Ann Stockwell took the vault (9.9), and Sarah Means and Diana Mejia were part of a three-way tie on the balance beam (9.9).
Boise State returns to action Friday at No. 6 Alabama (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).
BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Broncos stayed perfect in relays, won three individual events and will take a 203-point lead into the final day of the Mountain West Championships. Brittany Aoyama won the 100-yard butterfly (52.04) for the third straight year, a first in conference history, and Emma Chard repeated in the 200 freestyle (1:45.59). Ally Kleinsorgen won the 100 backstroke (53.24).
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (3-2) swept their doubleheader at the DeMarini Classic in Las Vegas, beating Weber State 7-1 and Memphis 2-1. Izzy Serrano and Shaelee Pearson homered against Weber State, and Corey Hendrickson hit a pinch-hit, walk-off homer against Memphis.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK: Peyton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) won his third straight GNAC indoor pole vault title (16-1 3/4), and Cole Hoberg broke his own school record in the high jump (6-10 1/4) at the conference’s indoor championships. The meet continues Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Comments