Boise State

February 17, 2017 11:47 PM

No. 7 Boise State gymnastics beat Utah State

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Logan, Utah

The Broncos stayed undefeated in Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference meets with a 196.7-196.3 win over the Aggies on Friday.

Courtney McGregor won the all-around title (39.25) and uneven bars (9.9) for Boise State (7-3, 3-0). Ann Stockwell took the vault (9.9), and Sarah Means and Diana Mejia were part of a three-way tie on the balance beam (9.9).

Boise State returns to action Friday at No. 6 Alabama (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Broncos stayed perfect in relays, won three individual events and will take a 203-point lead into the final day of the Mountain West Championships. Brittany Aoyama won the 100-yard butterfly (52.04) for the third straight year, a first in conference history, and Emma Chard repeated in the 200 freestyle (1:45.59). Ally Kleinsorgen won the 100 backstroke (53.24).

BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (3-2) swept their doubleheader at the DeMarini Classic in Las Vegas, beating Weber State 7-1 and Memphis 2-1. Izzy Serrano and Shaelee Pearson homered against Weber State, and Corey Hendrickson hit a pinch-hit, walk-off homer against Memphis.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK: Peyton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) won his third straight GNAC indoor pole vault title (16-1  3/4), and Cole Hoberg broke his own school record in the high jump (6-10  1/4) at the conference’s indoor championships. The meet continues Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

Related content

Boise State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise State's seniors are "huge" to Broncos' bouncebacks

View more video

Sports Videos