Boise State swimmers set record times, extend lead at Mountain West Championships

Katelyn Martin won the 50-yard freestyle for her first conference title, the 200 free relay finished first and clinched an NCAA Championships berth, and the Broncos extended their lead to 115 1/2 points over Nevada at the Mountain West Championships on Thursday. Martin led a top-three BSU sweep with a school-record mark of 22.11 seconds, and she, Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen and Ally Kleinsorgen broke the school and MW records in the relay at 1:28.43. The four-day meet concludes Saturday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Six players scored in double figures, and the 25th-ranked Yotes (21-8, 14-5 Cascade) beat No. 16 Eastern Oregon 91-79 in Caldwell. All five starters scored at least 11 points — Aitor Zubizarreta (19), Roosevelt Adams (12), Emanuel Morgan (12), Joey Nebeker (Melba High, 11) and Aziz Leeks (11) — and Dominique Jordan added 12 off the bench. Adams had 10 rebounds, and Morgan dished out seven assists.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes (11-14, 11-8 Cascade) lost to Eastern Oregon 74-54 in Caldwell. Petra Lumpert scored 17 to lead the hosts.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (12-11, 9-8 GNAC) rallied to beat last-place Simon Fraser 88-82 in Nampa. Bouna N’Diaye led NNU with 25 points, and Maurice Jones added 13 points and 18 rebounds.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (10-13, 8-9 GNAC) beat Western Oregon 77-59 in Monmouth. Lexi Tubbs had 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (2-6) were swept by No. 8 Cal Baptist in a doubleheader in Riverside, Calif., losing 13-10 and 6-4.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Corey Baldwin and Geno Crandall scored 18 points apiece, and North Dakota cruised to a 77-61 victory over the Bengals (5-20, 3-10 Big Sky) in Pocatello. Brandon Boyd scored 19 to lead ISU, which has lost three straight and 6-of-8.
ISU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals (14-10, 8-5 Big Sky) lost to North Dakota 63-56 in Grand Forks to end a five-game winning streak. Estefania Ors had 22 points and five rebounds off the bench for ISU.
