Boise State men’s golf team seventh, ninth at tournaments in Utah, California

Boise State shot 899 (+35) overall, and the Broncos finished ninth at the 12-team PRO Compression Invitational on Tuesday. Kyle Mitsunaga (Boise High) led BSU with a 1-under 71 in the final round, and Brian Humphreys tied for 12th in the standings at 1-over 217. Idaho (951, +87) was last.
Boise State also was seventh at the 12-team Pat Hicks Invitational in St. George, Utah (591, +15). Connor Bell tied for eighth at 2-under 142.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: Genevieve Ling shot a final-round 72 to finish tied for 12th at 14-over 227, and the Broncos (953, +101) were 15th at the 16-team Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (4-7) swept a doubleheader with host San Francisco State, winning 4-2 (nine innings) and 3-2.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (2-2) beat host Cal State Los Angeles 7-3 late Monday.
