Boise State gymnastics team climbs to seventh in NCAA team ranking

Boise State moved up one spot, overtaking Michigan, in The Road To Nationals college gymnastics team rankings released Monday.
Boise State’s team score average improved to 196.405 after earning a 197.075 on Friday night at Denver — good for the second highest team score in school history. The top six teams are Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, UCLA, Utah and Alabama. The Broncos’ No. 7 ranking is their highest in school history.
The Broncos are at Utah State on Friday night, and return home for matches March 2 (Utah State) and March 10 (Denver).
IDAHO STATE FOOTBALL: The Bengals will play five home games in 2017, starting with a nonconference game Thursday, Aug. 31, against Western Oregon. The four Big Sky home games are against Cal Poly (Sept. 30), Montana (Oct. 7), Portland State (Oct. 21) and UC Davis (Nov. 4). The six road games include Utah State (Thursday, Sept. 7), Nevada (Sept. 16), Northern Colorado (Sept. 23), Sacramento State (Oct. 14), Montana State (Oct. 28) and Weber State (Nov. 18). Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: Shawn Humberger became the all-time winningest coach in program history Monday, as the Coyotes split a doubleheader with Oregon Tech in McMinnville, Ore. The Coyotes (5-3) dropped a 9-8 decision in 10 innings in the opener and won the nightcap 7-4. The win was Humberger’s 528th in his 17 years as head coach, surpassing the 527 victories by Tim Mooney from 1987-2000. The 528 wins by Humberger are more than any other coach in the 125-year history of the Caldwell college.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos were in eighth place when second-round play was halted because of darkness Monday at the PRO Compression Invitational at Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. The tournament resumes Tuesday.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: The Broncos were 13th when second-round play was halted because of darkness Monday at the Texas State Invitational in New Braunsfels. Play continues Tuesday.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (2-7) dropped a doubleheader to Academy of Art, losing 5-1 and 5-1 in Brisbane, Calif.
