Boise State wrestling splits duals in final homestand

The Broncos defeated Cal Poly 23-16 but lost to Arizona State 39-6 on Sunday at Bronco Gym. BSU (2-10, 1-4 Pac-12) opened the Cal Poly dual with back-to-back bonus-point victories from Will Bardezbain (125 pounds) and Josh Newberg (133) and held on for their first Pac-12 victory since Nov. 22, 2015. Bardezbain won a 21-4 technical fall, while Newberg earned a 13-4 major decision. Dakota Wall (Centennial, 149), Demetrius Romero (Mountain View High, 165) and Austin Dewey (Centennial High, 174) also won by decision, while Fred Green (157) won by technical fall. Romero’s win gives him 20 on the season in his debut campaign for the Broncos. Against Arizona State, Newberg and Keavon Buckley (197) posted the lone wins for the Broncos, both by decision. Next up for BSU is the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 26 in Palo Alto, Calif.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos lost to Utah 4-1 at Eagle Tennis Club. BSU (2-8) won 2-of-3 doubles matches to earn the doubles point.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (5-1) shut out Idaho State 7-0 at Eagle Tennis Club.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SKIING: Mary Totten (Borah High) won a Northwest Collegiate Ski Conference slalom qualifier at Bogus Basin, and the women’s squad won the event. The individual title was Totten’s fifth of the season, and she earned skier of the year honors. Totten and teammate Beth Mixon were named to the all-conference team. The men’s team took second. Next up, the Coyotes will compete at the USCSA Western Regional Championships Feb. 23-25 at Brundage Mountain.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Coyotes (4-2) beat Oregon Tech 6-2 and 14-1 in McMinnville, Ore., helping coach Shawn Humberger tie the school’s all-time wins record at 527.
C OF I WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Coyotes dominated in an 8-1 victory over Willamette in Salem, Ore.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: St. Martin’s defeated the Crusaders 90-81 late Saturday night in Lacey, Wash. Maurice Jones had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead NNU (11-11, 8-8 GNAC).
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (1-2) split a doubleheader with Cal State Los Angeles in Nampa on Saturday, winning 2-1 in 10 innings and losing 4-3 in eight innings.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals beat North Dakota 74-61 on Saturday in Moscow. Mikayla Ferenz scored a game-high 27 points for Idaho (13-11, 8-5 Big Sky).
