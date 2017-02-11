Boise State women’s basketball beats Air Force

The Broncos used a balanced scoring effort to take down the Falcons for a 69-59 road win Saturday.
Marijke Vanderschaaf and Marta Hermida each scored 13, and Brooke Pahukoa added 10 for the Broncos (16-7, 6-6 Mountain West).
BSU shot 45.9 percent from the floor, and six players scored between 13 and seven. Air Force (3-19, 1-11) committed 21 turnovers to BSU’s 14.
BSU GYMNASTICS: The No. 8 Broncos recorded their second highest score in school history, but No. 12 Denver edged them out, winning 197.125-197.025 in Denver. It was the first time the Broncos have cleared 197 points in consecutive meets. Sarah Means tied for the win on vault with a career-best 9.9.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos split two games at the Paradise Classic on Friday in Honolulu, beating UAB 4-2 before losing 8-3 to Sacramento State. Rebekah Cervantes, Tatiana Sorokina and Kora Wade had three hits apiece over the two games to lead the Broncos (1-2). Saturday’s games were canceled due to rain and will not be made up.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: The Broncos won six titles on the final day of the Boise State Team Challenge at Jacksons Indoor Track. Noah Horsburgh (Mountain View High; 800, mile), Dusty Fisher (400), and Alexandru Terpezan (200) won for the men, and Amy Pfaff (800) and Sadi Henderson (400) won for the women. Claire O’Brien ran the second fastest 3,000 in school history, finishing in 13th (9:09.01) at the Husky Classic in Seattle
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos split their doubleheader, beating Idaho State 5-0 in the morning before losing to BYU 4-2 in the evening at Eagle Tennis Club. The Broncos are 2-7 overall.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Estefania Ors led four Bengals in double figures with 19 points, and Idaho State beat Sacramento State 79-60 in Pocatello. Grace Kenyon nearly notched a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: McKenna Walker scored 17 points, one of four Crusaders in double figures, and NNU (9-13, 7-9 GNAC) cruised to a 93-60 home win over Alaska Fairbanks.
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) ran a GNAC-best 8.36 in the 60 meters and broke his own school pole vault record (17 feet, 4 1/2 inches), finishing second, to lead the Crusaders at the Boise State Team Challenge. Ebu Camara finished second in the 400 with a personal best (48.42). On the women’s side, Taylor Deskins took third in the 60 meters (7.94).
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SKIING: Mary Totten (Borah High) took home the individual slalom title as the Yotes women won the Northwest Collegiate Ski Conference slalom qualifier at Bogus Basin. Totten finished her two runs in 1 minute, 27.20 seconds, ahead of teammates Elyse Burandt (1:28.61) and Beth Mixon (1:29.61). The men took second place, and Lucas Uderkoffler finished third (1:21.06). The teams close out the regular season at 10 a.m. Sunday at Bogus Basin.
C OF I WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yotes took two of three doubles points and held a late lead, but Pacific University rallied with two third-set tiebreakers to win 5-4.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored 17 points, and the Yotes (20-8, 13-5) clinched a home Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal game with a 87-70 over Southern Oregon in Caldwell.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKEBALL: Kiara Skinner had 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Yotes (11-13, 11-7 Cascade) fell to No. 5 Southern Oregon 73-56 in Caldwell.
C OF I TRACK AND FIELD: The Yotes’ distance medley relay team of Molly Vitale-Sullivan, Kimber Hawkins, Mishal Cotugno and Lila Klopfenstein (Meridian High) led the C of I at the Boise State Team Challenge, winning its heat (12:23.71) to qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships. Allison Cossins (Middleton High) broke the school indoor pole vault record (10 feet), and Haley Morse (Borah High) broke the school weight throw record (49 feet, 2 1/2 inches). On the men’s side, Juston Lindsley won the weight throw (54 feet, 4 inches), and Tyler Oppedyk won the shot put (45-10).
