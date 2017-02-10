College of Idaho men’s basketball topples Oregon Tech; BSU runner has big night

The No. 25 College of Idaho men’s basketball team earned its fifth straight victory Friday night, defeating No. 15 Oregon Tech 96-78. Aitor Zubizarreta led four Coyotes (19-8, 12-5 Cascade) in double-figures with 25 points.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes topped No. 22 Oregon Tech 75-72 in overtime in Caldwell for their fifth straight win. Kiara Skinner scored a game-high 22 points for the C of I (11-12, 11-6 Cascade).
BOISE STATE TRACK & FIELD: Miler Haller ran the third-fastest time in school history in the men’s indoor 5,000 meters at the Husky Classic in Seattle, clocking 14 minutes, 7.68 seconds. He placed 14th in his heat and 18th overall.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos lost to Hawaii 5-3 in their season opener at the Paradise Classic in Honolulu. Morgan Lamb went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Broncos, who were set to face UAB and Sacramento State later in the day.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: Jovana Kuljanin rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) victory, clinching a 4-3 win for the Broncos over Portland at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Seattle Pacific beat the Crusaders 83-68 late Thursday in Seattle. Bouna N’Diaye led NNU (11-10, 8-7 with 17 points).
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 2 Alaska Anchorage outlasted the Crusaders 78-70 late Thursday in Nampa. McKenna Walker led NNU (8-13, 6-9) with 22 points.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders opened the season with a 7-4 loss to Cal State Los Angeles on Thursday in California.
