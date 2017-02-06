Boise State gymnasts ranked No. 8 in the nation, highest in program history

Boise State is No. 8 in the Road To Nationals team rankings, released Monday. The Broncos are the only program not in a Power Five conference in the top 10. With a team score average of 196.238, the Broncos are the second-ranked team in the West Region and trail only UCLA (196.750). Boise State, which is seeking its first NCAA Championship berth, was ranked No. 9 twice last season (Feb. 1 and Feb. 15).
THE TOP 10
1. Oklahoma 197.760
2. LSU 197.555
3. Florida 197.430
4. Utah 196.950
5. UCLA 196.750
6. Alabama 196.671
7. Michigan 196.400
8. Boise State 196.238
9. Georgia 196.179
10. Kentucky 196.054
Also Monday, four Boise State gymnasts were honored by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference.
▪ Shani Remme is the MRGC Gymnast of the Week after winning the all-around Friday against Southern Utah with a 39.450. The score is tied for 21st best in school history, and is a career high for the sophomore. The native of Loomis, Calif., also was named the balance beam Specialist of the Week after winning the event with a 9.9 against the Thunderbirds. The Gymnast of the Week honor is her second of the season and the Specialist of the Week nod is her third straight.
▪ Ann Stockwell earned co-vault Specialist of the Week honors after a season-high 9.875. She won the conference title on vault at last year's MRGC Championships.
▪ Diana Mejia and Sandra Collantes tied for the win on bars to share co-uneven bars Specialist of the Week after earning 9.9s. It is the second straight weekly recognition on bars for Mejia, and the first career weekly nod for Collantes.
The Broncos earned a 197.025-194.325 victory over Southern Utah on Friday night at Beauty and the Beast in front of 2,987 fans. The 197.025 ties for the fourth highest team score in school history.
Boise State has two home matches remaining this season: Utah State on March 2 and Denver on March 10.
