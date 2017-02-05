Boise State women’s tennis rolls to win over Weber State

The Broncos didn’t drop a set on their way to a 7-0 win over Weber State on Sunday at Boas Indoor Tennis Center.
BSU No. 1 Hanna Kantenwein won her singles match 6-2, 6-4 and paired with Jovana Kuljanin for a 6-1 doubles win.
Boise State continues its homestand this weekend, hosting Portland on Friday at Boas and Idaho State on Sunday at Eagle Tennis Center.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos lost 7-0 to Harvard in Evanston, Ill. BSU fell to 1-6 on the season. Pedro Platzeck and Brian Tran won their doubles match 6-4, but Harvard won the other two matches to take the point. BSU returns to action this weekend, hosting Idaho State and BYU on Saturday, and Utah on Sunday. All three matches will be at Eagle Tennis Center.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SKIING: The Yotes men’s and women’s teams took third place in an NWCSC giant slalom qualifier in Wenatchee, Wash. The finish snapped an 18-race conference winning streak for the women. Mary Totten (Borah High) led the women with a fifth-place finish (2 minutes, 28.75 seconds), while Lucas Underkoffler (2:17.96) led the men in seventh place. The NWCSC finishes its regular season with slalom qualifiers at Bogus Basin Ski Area on Saturday and Sunday.
