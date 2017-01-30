Boise State wrestling loses at Wyoming; Beauty and the Beast home dual next

The Broncos picked up victories at 174 and 184 pounds, but lost to the Cowboys 32-6 on Monday night. Senior Austin Dewey (Centennial High) won at 174 pounds, and sophomore Kadyn Del Toro won at 184 for the Broncos (1-7, 0-2 Pac-12). The dual at Star Valley High was Boise State’s final nonconference dual of the season. The Broncos return to action Friday at Taco Bell Arena as part of the Beauty and the Beast meet alongside the women’s gymnastics team. Boise State will face Pac-12 opponent Oregon State, while the gymnasts take on Southern Utah. Both events start at 7 p.m.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos were fifth in a 10-team field when play was suspended for darkness in the second round of the Folino Invitational in City of Industry, Calif. The tournament will resume Tuesday morning with the conclusion of the second round followed by the third and final round.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Coyotes’ home-opening series, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Caldwell, has been moved because of weather conditions. The four-game series with William Jessup will be played as doubleheaders Friday and Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.
