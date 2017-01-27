Boise State gymnastics sets season high score, beats BYU in home opener

Sarah Means (39.375), Sandra Collantes (39.200), Shani Remme (39.075) and Courtney McGregor (39.000) posted the four highest all-around scores, and No. 14 Boise State defeated BYU 196.400-193.525 at the Gem State Invitational women’s gymnastics dual meet Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. The Broncos reached a season high in total points with season-bests on the uneven bars (49.475) and balance beam (49.175) to accompany scores of 49.050 on vault and 48.700 in floor exercise, and BSU had the top individual score in every event (Remme and Diane Mejia 9.925 bars; Remme, 9.925 beam; Collantes, 9.900 floor; Means, 9.875 vault). Boise State, which boosted its season average team score to 195.975, hosts Southern Utah at Taco Bell Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, as part of the school’s Beauty and the Best event with the wrestling team. The wrestlers will host Oregon State simultaneously.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos defeated Eastern Washington 6-1 in their season opener at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. Hanna Kantenwein won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles for Boise State.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals (3-17, 1-7 Big Sky) lost to Weber State 96-74 in Ogden. Ethan Telfair scored 21 points to lead the Bengals, who have lost nine of their past 10 and fell to 1-14 away from Pocatello.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: Ryan Murkle (Centennial High) hit a game-sealing two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Yotes (1-1) defeated Arizona Christian 5-3 in Phoenix. Niall Manning earned the win with six innings of three-hit shutout pitching.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Emanuel Morgan scored a career-high 27 points, seven in overtime, as the Yotes (15-8, 8-5 Cascade) defeated Northwest 100-89 in Caldwell. Aitor Zubizarreta (23 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) and Roosevelt Adams (21 points, eight rebounds) also scored 20-plus for C of I.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Alyssa Case (Mountain View) and Kiara Skinner had eight points apiece in the fourth quarter, and the Yotes (7-12, 7-6 Cascade) overcame a 12-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to beat Northwest 58-57 in Caldwell.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (17-29, 11-17 in 2016) were picked to finish sixth in the GNAC preseason coaches’ poll. Central Washington topped the ranking.
