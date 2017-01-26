Boise State wrestlers host Stanford on Saturday

The Broncos (1-5, 0-1) take on Stanford (7-2, 3-0) in a Pac-12 meet at 3 p.m. Saturday in Bronco Gym. Boise State is down to its final three home matches of the season, including Oregon State (Beauty and the Beast with the gymnastics team, Feb. 3 at Taco Bell Arena), and Cal Poly/Arizona State (Feb. 12, Bronco Gym). The Pac-12 Championships are Feb. 26 in Palo Alto, Calif.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders lost to Western Oregon 69-67 in Nampa. Jayden Bezzant led NNU (8-9, 5-6 GNAC) with 16 points.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Seattle Pacific rallied for a 68-63 victory over the Crusaders in Nampa. Ellie Logan scored 12 points and Lexi Tubbs 10 for NNU (7-10, 5-6 GNAC), which led 38-31 at halftime.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders were picked to repeat as GNAC champions in a preseason poll of conference coaches. NNU received 4-of-6 first-place votes.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Coyotes lost their season opener to Arizona Christian 4-2 in Phoenix.
