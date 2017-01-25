Boise State gymnasts host BYU on Friday at CenturyLink Arena

The No. 14 Broncos (4-2) will compete in the Treasure Valley for the first time this season when they battle BYU (2-3) in Downtown Boise at 7:30 p.m. The meet is the final event of the Gem State Invitational — a club and collegiate combination meet that is hosted by Gem State Gymnastics Academy. Tickets for the BSU-BYU meet are separate from daily prices for the club meet. Prices are $10 (adult) and $5 (seniors, children, Boise State students with ID and military with ID). There will be no parking at The Grove Hotel or CenturyLink Arena; fans are encouraged to use nearby parking garages and street parking.
