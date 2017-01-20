Boise State opens men’s tennis season this weekend; Gymnasts fall to Utah, Denver

The Broncos open their team duals season with home matches against Whitman (10 a.m. Saturday), Denver (6 p.m. Saturday) and Cal Poly (10 a.m. Sunday). All three matches are at the Eagle Tennis Center (1650 E. Riverside Dr.). Boise State has eight players on its active roster, all freshmen and sophomores. Coach Greg Patton begins his 21st season at Boise State, where he is 443-176. The Broncos will host the Mountain West men’s postseason tournament for the first time in school history April 28-30 at the Appleton Tennis Center on campus.
Boise State gymnastics team falls to Utah, Denver
SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 15 Broncos scored 196.225 points Friday night, beating Illinois Chicago (193.250) but falling to No. 5 Utah (197.625) and No. 7 Denver (196.875) in a quad meet. Mary Frances Bir tied a career high on vault with a 9.875 (tied for fourth) and Courtney McGregor posted a 9.9 on uneven bars (tied for second) to lead the way for BSU. Shani Remme enjoyed the top all-around score (39.275, sixth place) on the team, scoring a 9.8 or better in three of the four events.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: The Broncos defeated Wyoming 173-127 at Laramie High School. Brittany Aoyama led BSU (4-1) with four victories, while Emma Chard won three events.
