January 15, 2017 11:10 PM

Boise State wrestling falls to Northern Colorado, opens Pac-12 play Saturday

Statesman staff

Greeley, Colo.

The Broncos picked up three individual wins, but it wasn’t enough as BSU fell 29-12 in the dual meet.

Fred Green notched his team-leading eighth pin at 157 pounds, and Austin Dewey won 3-0 at 174.

Gabriel Gonzalez scored a takedown in the final 10 seconds to earn a 3-2 win at 285. Boise State (1-4) hosts CSU Bakersfield in its Pac-12 opener Jan. 21 at Bronco Gym.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored a season-high 24 points, and the No. 17 Coyotes outlasted Southern Oregon for a 87-81 win in Ashland, Ore. Talon Pinckney (Centennial) added 18 points off the bench for C of I (14-6, 7-3 Cascade).

C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes couldn’t stop No. 4 Southern Oregon’s 3-point barrage and lost 101-68 in Ashland. The Raiders hit 16 3-pointers. Madison Pilster scored 18 to lead C of I (6-10, 6-4 Cascade).

NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat Seattle Pacific 85-80 in Nampa late Saturday night. Bouna N’Diaye led NNU (7-7, 4-4 GNAC) with 18 points, and Maurice Jones added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders had no answer for No. 7 Alaska Anchorage, losing 101-69 on the road late Saturday night. Kate Cryderman led NNU (7-7, 5-3 GNAC) with 18 points.

