Boise State women’s basketball takes down Fresno State at home

Shalen Shaw hit one of two free throws with three seconds left to give the Boise State women’s basketball team a 67-66 victory over Fresno State on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. The victory snaps a two-game slide for the Broncos (13-3, 3-2 Mountain West), who improve to 9-1 at home this season. Marta Hermida scored a game-high 14 points. Shaw finished with 13 points for her 12th game with double-digit scoring this season, and Braydey Hodgins chipped in 11 points. The Broncos used a 13-0 run in the first period to take a 15-6 lead and never trailed again.
BSU INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Sadi Henderson broke the school record in the women’s 800 meters at the Ed Jacoby Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Her time of 2 minutes, 5.71 seconds is the fourth-fastest indoor 800-meter time in Mountain West history and the fastest in Division I this season. The Broncos claimed seven titles on the second day of the meet, including a sweep of the mile. Clare O’Brien (4:58.02) and Yusuke Uchikoshi (4:13.15) won the women’s and men’s races, respectively. Allison Jeffries (Eagle High) won the women’s pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 3.5 inches and leading a podium sweep for the Broncos in the event.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: The Broncos (3-1) won all 14 swimming events in a 164-128 victory over Idaho in Moscow. The Vandals took first in both diving events.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Harvey Shackleton split his two singles matches on the opening day of the National Collegiate Tennis Classic at Rancho Mirage, Calif., to lead the Broncos’ two man contingent. Greg Wischer fell in both of his matches.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes lost to Oregon Tech 90-57 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Dominique Jordan led the C of I (13-6, 6-3 Cascade) with nine points.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Oregon Tech defeated the Coyotes 69-54 in Klamath Falls. Jaycin Tini and Madison Pilster each scored 13 points for C of I (6-9, 6-3 Cascade).
C OF I TRACK & FIELD: Juston Lindsley men’s won the weight throw at the Ed Jacoby Invitational with a school record of 54 feet, 6.75 inches.
C OF I SWIMMING & DIVING: The Coyotes swept Pacific in Forest Grove, Ore., with the men winning 123-116 and the women 150-100. Mckayla Stevens led the C of I women with three victories (200-yard breaststroke, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley). On Friday night, the Coyote women defeated Willamette 131-105 also behind three wins from Stevens (200 free, 200 fly, 400 IM). The men lost to Willamette 130.5-106.5.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders defeated Seattle Pacific 85-80 in Nampa. Bouna N’Diaye scored 18 points to lead NNU (7-7, 4-4 GNAC).
IDAHO/ISU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saylair Grandon scored 24 points, and the Bengals (9-7, 3-2 Big Sky) defeated the Vandals 67-60 in Moscow. Geraldine McCorkell led Idaho (7-9, 2-3) with 23 points, while Mikayla Ferenz added 22.
