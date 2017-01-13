Boise State gymnasts open season by beating Stanford, UC Davis, Yale

Boise State had the highest team score in three events, and the Broncos had the all-around champion and two individual event winners as they defeated Stanford, host UC Davis and Yale in a four-team women’s gymnastics meet Friday night.
BSU led the way in the vault (48.725 points), uneven bars (48.975) and balance beam (48.975) en route to 195.3 points in its first meet of the season. Olympic competitor Courtney McGregor took the all-around (39.000) in her collegiate debut, and Diana Mejia (9.9) and Sandra Collantes (9.85) won the bars and beam, respectively.
Stanford scored 193.8 points overall, UC Davis had 193.275 and Yale 188.9.
The Broncos face Utah, Denver and Illinois-Chicago in Salt Lake City next week.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Boise State’s Camden Stoddard (16 feet, 4 3/4 inches) won the men’s pole vault at the Ed Jacoby Invitational in Nampa, and Northwest Nazarene’s Jared Webster (15-11) reached a Division II provisional qualifying mark while finishing third.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (7-6, 5-4 GNAC) defeated Alaska 84-77 in overtime late Thursday in Fairbanks.
