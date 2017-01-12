Boise State gymnasts open Friday at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. The Broncos compete in a quadrangular meet that includes UC Davis, Stanford and Yale. Boise State has seven All-Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference returners from last season: Freshman of the year Shani Remme (floor), second-team All-American Sandra Collantes (floor and all-around), Mackenzie Bennion (vault), Ann Stockwell (vault), Mary Frances Bir (vault), Diana Mejia (bars) and Sarah Means (balance beam). The home opener is against BYU on Jan. 27 at CenturyLink Arena, and Beauty & the Beast is Feb. 3 at Taco Bell Arena.
NNU BASKETBALL MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders cruised to an 82-69 home win over Saint Martin’s on Thursday. Kaileb Rodriguez led NNU (6-7, 3-4 GNAC) with 22 points.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SKIING: Both Coyotes teams earned a top-five preseason national ranking, according to CollegeSnowSports.com. The women are third, while the men are fifth.
Comments