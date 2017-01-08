Boise State wrestling team falls to North Dakota State

The Broncos wrapped up a winless road trip with a 36-7 loss to North Dakota State on Sunday.
Fred Green and Demetrius Romero (Mountain View High) earned wins for Boise State (1-3) at 157 and 165 pounds, respectively. Romero earned a 14-5 major decision over Nick Mergen, while Green rallied for a 7-5 decision over No. 16 Clay Ream to improve to 2-0 against ranked opponents this season.
On Saturday, AJ Fierro (157) and Taylor Owens (165, Borah High) won championships at the UVU Open in Orem, Utah, as all five Broncos competing in the tournament reached the podium.
The Broncos, who also lost to South Dakota State 37-3 on Friday, return to the road for a Jan. 15 dual against Northern Colorado before returning home to face Cal State Bakersfield in their Pac-12 Conference opener Jan. 21.
