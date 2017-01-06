Boise State wrestling falls to No. 20 South Dakota State

The Broncos struggled in their first road test of the season, losing 37-3 to the Jackrabbits. Gabe Gonzalez (285 pounds) earned the Broncos’ only win, scoring two takedowns in the final minute for a 10-9 decision. BSU (1-2) continues its road trip at North Dakota State on Sunday.
BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Broncos split their tri-meet at UCLA, beating Kansas 181-113 and losing to UCLA 164-130. Brittany Aoyama and Emma Chard won two swimming events apiece, and Karli Kriewall, Kacee Olson, Cassidy Bose and Taylor Hosein placed in the top five in the 1-meter dive.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Petra Lumpert scored 23 points, and the Coyotes won their fourth straight, beating Multnomah 84-60 in Caldwell. Madison Pilster added 12 points and grabbed a career high 13 rebounds for the C of I (5-8, 5-2 Cascade).
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes went on a big second-half run to put away Multnomah for a 69-46 win in Caldwell. Joey Nebeker (Melba High) led C of I (12-5, 5-2 Cascade) with 13 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders held a late lead but couldn’t hold off No. 24 Western Washington, falling 86-81 late Thursday in Nampa. Ellie Logan and Kate Cryderman led NNU (6-5, 4-1 GNAC) with 13 points apiece.
