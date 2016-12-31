Boise State women’s basketball tops Colorado State

Brooke Pahukoa scored a game-high 20 points, and the Broncos knocked off the three-time defending Mountain West regular-season champions 51-45 on Saturday afternoon.
Boise State (12-1, 2-0) had not won at Colorado State (9-5, 1-1) since the Broncos joined the conference in 2011-12.
The Broncos did not shoot well from the field (13-of-49) but made up for it at the free-throw line (19-of-25).
Yaiza Rodriguez added 10 points and four assists, and Marijk Vanderschaaf grabbed 11 rebounds.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals struggled from the field and lost on the road to Eastern Washington 67-57 in the Big Sky opener for both teams. Idaho (5-7, 0-1) shot 17.2 percent in the first half and couldn’t dig out of the hole. The Eagles (6-6, 1-0) closed the second quarter on a 19-0 run.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saylair Grandon scored 21 points, Grace Kenyon added 19 and the Bengals used a strong fourth quarter to beat Montana State 67-59 in Pocatello. Idaho State (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky) outscored the Bobcats (8-4, 1-1) 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
