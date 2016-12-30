Two Boise State wrestlers end up one win short of podium at Midlands Championship

Demetrius Romero (Mountain View High) and Austin Dewey (Centennial) lost their matches Friday at 165 and 174 pounds, respectively, to conclude the Broncos’ efforts at the Midlands Championship at Northwestern. Romero was pinned by Iowa’s Kaleb Young in a consolation match to finish 3-2 for the tournament and 17-8 for 2016. Dewey (18-8) led Wisconsin’s Ryan Christensen in the final minute of the third period before a takedown and nearfall gave Christensen a 6-3 victory. Boise State shifts to the dual-meet portion of the schedule, starting with three on the road before hosting its Pac-12 opener against Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 21 at Bronco Gym.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Maddie Skaggs (Boise High) scored a career-high 18 points, and the Yotes (3-8, 3-2 Cascade) beat Evergreen 82-66 in Olympia, Wash.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes (11-4, 4-1) defeated Evergreen 84-60 in Olympia. Roosevelt Adams had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for C ot I, which held Evergreen to 29 percent shooting in the first half.
