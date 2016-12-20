Boise State women’s basketball sets record for nonconference wins

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

1:42 Jayshawn Jordan and Idaho's ability to force turnovers

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season