Boise State women’s basketball sets record for nonconference wins

Shalen Shaw scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Boise State women’s basketball team to a 61-49 victory over Hawaii (3-8) on Tuesday at Taco Bell Arena.
The Broncos improved to 10-1 overall, which is a program best for nonconference wins as they prepare to open Mountain West play at home against Utah State at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
Junior guard Yaiza Rodriguez also made history, dishing out eight assists to become the first Bronco and seventh Mountain West player to reach 500 career assists with 507.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals (4-6) clawed back from an 18-point deficit to force overtime but lost at Oregon 73-70.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Eric Mika scored 19 points, his 12th straight game in double figures, and all five starters scored at least nine as BYU defeated Idaho State 84-58 in Provo, Utah. TJ Haws added 17 points with six assists, and Yoeli Childs pitched in a career-high 13 points with 14 rebounds for the Cougars (8-4). Mika also grabbed 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Ethan Telfair led the Bengals (2-10) with 13 points. Idaho State is 0-8 on the road.
