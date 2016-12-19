Three Boise State wrestlers place among top six in weight classes at Reno tournament

Austin Dewey (Centennial High) finished second, and redshirt freshmen Fred Green and Demetrius Romero (Mountain View) placed in their weight classes to lead Boise State to a seventh-place team finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions college wrestling event Sunday.
Dewey, a fifth-year senior, won his first four matches at 174 pounds — including two by fall to give him a career-high six pins this season — before dropping a 6-4 decision to Oklahoma State’s Jordan Rogers in the final. Romero reached the 165 semifinals before losing twice, but he rebounded with a 12-4 major decision over OSU’s Hestin Lamons in the fifth-place match to improve to 14-6 this year. Green made the 157 semis with three wins but finished with three losses to place sixth.
The Broncos will close out 2016 at the Midlands tournament in Evanston, Ill., on Dec. 29-30, then they have three nonconference road dual meets to open 2017. Boise State hosts Cal State Bakersfield in its Pac-12 season opener Jan. 21.
