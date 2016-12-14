Boise State

December 14, 2016 11:22 PM

Boise State volleyball players earn All-American recognition

Statesman staff

Boise Maddy O’Donnell and Sierra Nobley were given honorable mentions by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. This is the second straight honorable mention for Nobley, a junior, and the first for O’Donnell.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Coyotes are picked to finish third in the NAIA West Grouping North Division preseason poll, behind Lewis-Clark State and British Columbia.

C OF I SOFTBALL: The Coyotes are picked to finish third in the Cascade Conference preseason poll, behind Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon.

Boise State

