Boise State volleyball players earn All-American recognition

Boise Maddy O’Donnell and Sierra Nobley were given honorable mentions by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. This is the second straight honorable mention for Nobley, a junior, and the first for O’Donnell.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Coyotes are picked to finish third in the NAIA West Grouping North Division preseason poll, behind Lewis-Clark State and British Columbia.
C OF I SOFTBALL: The Coyotes are picked to finish third in the Cascade Conference preseason poll, behind Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon.
