Boise State gymnastics ranked 15th in national preseason poll

The Broncos’ ranking by the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches ties for the second highest preseason selection in school history.
“My expectations start with the offseason and the type of work that I’ve seen here during the summer,” said co-head coach Neil Resnick, who shared Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference coach of the year honors with co-coach Tina Bird last season. “I have very high expectations based on what I saw these past six months.”
Boise State, coming off a second straight MRGC championship, is the highest ranked team in the league ahead of Southern Utah (26), Utah State (30) and BYU (36). The Broncos were ranked as high as ninth during last season, when they finished 16th in the final rankings and placed third in an NCAA Regional at Alabama.
The Broncos return 10 athletes from last season, including second-team All-American Sandra Collantes, MRGC freshman of the year Shani Remme and five other all-conference honorees. BSU also has five newcomers, including Rio Olympic all-around competitors Courtney McGregor (New Zealand, 41st) and Isabella Amado (Panama, 44th).
Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, UCLA and Florida are the preseason top five.
The Broncos start their season Jan. 13 in Davis, Calif., against UC Davis, Yale and No. 11 Stanford. Their home schedule opens Jan. 27 against BYU at 7 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena, and they have on-campus meets against Southern Utah (Feb. 3), Utah State (March 2) and Denver (March 10).
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos signed Anja Dokic, a four-time Australian junior national champion who will join the program in January.
Comments