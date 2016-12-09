Boise State wrestling opens home schedule today against Utah Valley

The Broncos have six home matches this season, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday against Utah Valley in Bronco Gym.
The Pac-12 program is seeking its first dual win of the season after falling to Purdue last month.
The Saturday match is Boise State’s Military Appreciation Dual. All veterans and active service members with a valid ID will receive free admission, and $3 walk-up tickets are being offered as part of a 12 Days of Christmas promotion.
Parking is free in the Albertsons Stadium west lot. Boise State’s other matches this season are Cal State Bakersfield (Jan. 21), Stanford (Jan. 28), Oregon State (Feb. 3), Cal Poly and Arizona State (Feb. 12).
