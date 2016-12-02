Boise State volleyball beats Western Kentucky in first-round NCAA Tournament match

The Boise State volleyball team made history Friday night, beating Western Kentucky 3-0 in its first ever match in the NCAA Tournament.
The Broncos (26-6) beat the Conference USA champions 28-26, 25-22, 27-25 at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.
Boise State has won 15 straight matches; the Lady Toppers (30-3) brought a 21-match winning streak into the 64-team tournament.
Boise State takes on the winner of the late first-round match between national No. 6 seed Stanford (21-7) and Denver (23-8). The second-round match starts at 8 p.m. MT Saturday in Maples Pavilion.
In another first-round match involving a Mountain West team, UNLV advanced with a 3-1 victory over Utah. Colorado State is playing Kentucky, also on Friday.
Comments