Boise State volleyball has qualified for NCAA Tournament; who will the Broncos play?

The Boise State volleyball team has done its part, winning the Mountain West championship for the first time in program history.
Now the Broncos’ future rests in the hands of the NCAA selection committee.
The 64-team tournament bracket, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large teams, will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. First- and second-round matches are played at 16 non-predetermined campus sites Thursday through Saturday.
At each campus site, four teams will compete in single-elimination competition. The two advancing teams then compete against each other in single-elimination second-round match. The winning team from each of the 16 second rounds advances to the regional round.
Regionals are Dec. 9-10 and the Final Four is Dec. 15-17 in Columbus, Ohio.
“I think the NCAA Tournament is going to be a blast, but a coaching friend of mine told me it goes fast,” Boise State coach Shawn Garus said. “We need to get our kids honed in on specifics, because it’s one-and-done. We need to be really sharp and ready for that first opponent, or we’re going to be out really early.”
Boise State finished the regular season 25-6 and won 16-of-18 league matches. The Broncos closed out the regular season with 14 straight wins, including 12 by sweep.
