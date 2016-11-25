Two Boise State women’s basketball players reach milestones in win over Saint Mary’s

Brooke Pahukoa became the 18th Boise State women’s basketball player to reach 1,000 career points, and Yaiza Rodriguez broke the program’s career assist record in an 83-78 win over Saint Mary’s at the Hilton Concord Classic on Friday.
Pahukoa scored a season-high 26 points, finishing the game with 1,005 for her career.
Rodriguez dished out eight assists to increase her total to 454, surpassing Tricia Bader’s mark of 451 set from 1991-96.
The Broncos (4-0) continue tournament play against Charlotte at 1 p.m. Saturday (KTIK 1350 AM).
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Northern Iowa handed the Vandals (2-2) a 76-74 loss in the Grand Canyon Thanksgiving Classic in Phoenix.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals (2-3) defeated Davidson 70-58 in their final game of the Triple Crown Sports Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes (0-5) fell to Rocky Mountain 72-46 at the Lady Yote Classic in Caldwell.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aitor Zubizarreta led four starters in double figures with 19 points, and the Coyotes (7-1) ran their win streak to six games with an 87-75 win over Rocky Mountain at the Domino’s Classic in Caldwell.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Hawaii Pacific pulled away for a 91-77 win over the Crusaders (2-1) at the Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic in Ellensburg, Wash.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (2-2) lost to Cal State East Bay 71-53 at the Mac Martin Invitational in Chico, Calif.
Comments