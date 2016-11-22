Boise State volleyball sweeps Air Force, receives Mountain West title trophy

The Boise State volleyball team defeated Air Force 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday in front of the largest home crowd (1,562) since the program moved back to Bronco Gym in 2000.
After their 25th win of the season, the Broncos (25-6, 16-2) were presented with the Mountain West championship trophy.
Boise State will make its first trip to the NCAA Tournament riding a 14-game winning streak. The NCAA selection show begins at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
Against the Falcons, junior libero Maddi Osburn (Vallivue High) set a school record for digs in a season with 524.
BSU’s 25 wins are the second most in school history and give the Broncos back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1990.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: Senior Brittany Aoyama was named Mountain West swimmer of the week for the second time this year.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: Middle blocker Madi Farrell and outside hitter Kendra Bodine were named to the all-GNAC first team, and setter Hailey Cook (Skyview High) was an honorable mention pick.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Chantel Osahor had the first triple-double in Washington history, and the 15th-ranked Huskies crushed the Vandals (2-1) 105-53 in Seattle in a game that set the NCAA women’s record for 3-point attempts (45).
IDAHO STATE FOOTBALL: Six Bengals received all-Big Sky recognition: Linebacker Mario Jenkins (Columbia High, second team), receiver KW Williams (third team), punter Sean Cheney (third team), tight end Josh Cook (third team), offensive tackle Brian Fineanganofo (honorable mention), linebacker Joe Martin (honorable mention).
