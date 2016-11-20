Boise State runner sixth at NCAA cross country meet

Sophomore Brenna Peloquin added another All-American accolade, her fourth, as she finished sixth in the 6-kilometer race at the NCAA Championships on Saturday. Peloquin clocked a time of 19 minutes, 54.5 seconds. Yusuke Uchikoshi led the men’s team to a 19th-place finish, earning All-American honors with his 18th-place finish (30:10.8) on the 10k course.
BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The 400-meter freestyle relay team of Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin, Robin Pinger and Cody Evans took second at the Art Adamson Invitational in Mansfield, Texas. Diver Cassidy Bose led BSU with a fifth-place finish in the 3-meter at the Lumberjack Invitational in Flagstaff, Ariz.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored a season-high 25 points, passing 1,000 points for his career, and the Coyotes dominated Portland Bible 96-43 at the 30th annual Taco Bell Shoot-Out in Nampa. The Yotes (5-1) opened the second half with a 42-8 run.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders had no answer for Colorado Christian’s red-hot shooting in a 103-84 loss at the Taco Bell Shoot-Out in Nampa. Colorado Christian shot 55.2 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from 3. Kaileb Rodriguez led NNU (2-1) with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
C OF I/NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Danielle Jardine (Nampa High) led the Crusaders with 21 points, and NNU held off the College of Idaho 99-95 in an exhibition for the Yotes in Caldwell. Kiara Skinner led the C of I with 24 points.
C OF I CROSS COUNTRY: Billy Godfrey ran a career-best 24:59 on the 8-kilometer course as the Coyotes took fourth place at the NAIA Championships in Elsah, Ill. Godfrey finished 14th and earned All-American honors. It was C of I’s best finish in program history. On the women’s side, Lila Klopfenstein (Meridian High) led the Coyotes to a sixth-place finish. Klopfenstein (17:44) placed 23rd and earned her third career All-American honor.
NNU VOLLEYBALL: Kendra Bodine led the way with 12 kills as the Crusaders closed out their regular season with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 home win over Western Oregon. The Crusaders (20-7, 13-7 GNAC) finished fourth in conference and will find out Monday if they get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
