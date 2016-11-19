Boise State wrestling drops opening dual with Purdue

Down six points, Demetrius Romero (Mountain View High) needed to pin Purdue’s Dylan Lydy for the Broncos to tie the Boilermakers in the last match Friday night.
He dominated for a 9-3 decision in the 165-pound match, but BSU fell to Purdue 20-17.
Austin Dewey (Centennial, 174), Kadyn Del Toro (184) and Carson Kuhn (133) also won matches.
Boise State continues its season Sunday at the Roadrunner Open in Fresno, Calif.
BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: Brittany Aoyama broke the school record in the 100-yard fly, touching the wall in 52.04 seconds and finishing second at the Art Adamson Invitational in Mansfield, Texas. Diver Karli Kriewall scored a career-best and NCAA zone qualifying score of 272.30 to take fifth in the Lumberjack Invitational in Flagstaff, Ariz.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bouna N’Diaye scored 19 points, Kaileb Rodriguez added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the Crusaders (2-0) topped Portland Bible in the first game of the Taco Bell Shoot-Out in Caldwell.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aziz Leeks scored 31 points, and the Coyotes (4-1) led the entire game in a 76-69 win over Colorado Christian in the Taco Bell Shoot-Out in Caldwell.
