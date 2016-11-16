Boise State volleyball takes top spot in Mountain West standings; NCAAs next?

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates Pause

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

2:21 Capital, Mountain View both field former pros on their sidelines

2:41 Immigration lawyers help French businessman with process

3:27 Boise immigration lawyer explains fiance visa

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon

2:43 Boise State's Elliot Hoyte on 'selfless' group of seniors