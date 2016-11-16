Boise State volleyball takes top spot in Mountain West standings; NCAAs next?

In a battle for first place, the Broncos rallied from a set down to defeat Colorado State 25-23, 27-29, 10-25, 25-13, 15-10 on Wednesday and take control of the Mountain West race with two matches remaining.
In front of a sellout crowd of 1,461 fans at Bronco Gym, Sierra Nobley and Maddy O’Donnell led BSU with 21 and 17 kills, respectively.
The win was Boise State’s first over Colorado State in 13 tries and propels the Broncos (23-6, 14-2) into sole possession of first place in the league.
The victory also gives them the tiebreaker with CSU heading into the final two matches. Boise State needs to win one of its last two contests, Friday at Wyoming or Tuesday at home versus Air Force, to earn its first berth to the NCAA Tournament.
