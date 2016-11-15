Boise State volleyball hosts battle for first place Wednesday against Colorado State

The Broncos face defending Mountain West champion and current co-leader Colorado State at 7:30 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena. The winner takes sole possession of first place and would need one win in its final two matches to clinch the conference championship and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. Boise State (22-6, 13-2) has won 11 straight since an Oct. 1 loss to Nevada, dropping one set along the way. But the Broncos have lost all 12 meetings with the Rams (19-7, 13-2), who were unbeaten in MW play last season. The match is part of a two-sport doubleheader.
BSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Broncos (1-0) open the night against Portland State (0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Boise State faces the Big Sky school after beating Southern Oregon 89-45 in its season opener Sunday. Fans with women’s basketball tickets get free admission to the volleyball match.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos announced the signings of high school seniors Skyler Eubank (College Station, Texas) and Jun Ho Won (Honolulu).
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: The Broncos announced the signings of Ivane Helias (Saint-Maxime Hauterive, France/Bellevue University), Alejandra Lobelo (Bogota, Colombia), Lexi Perry (El Dorado Hills, Calif.) and Nicole Suppelsa (Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.).
BSU WRESTLING: The Broncos announced the signings of 197-pounder Anthony Capul (Andale, Kan.), 165-pounder Dante Springsteen (Graham, Wash.) and heavyweight Kevin Vough (Elyria, Ohio)
