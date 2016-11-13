Boise State women’s basketball rolls past Southern Oregon to open season

Shalen Shaw just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, and the Broncos cruised past Southern Oregon 89-45 on Sunday at Taco Bell Arena.
BSU (1-0) rattled off a 22-5 run in the first quarter and never looked back. The Broncos defense was strong, holding Southern Oregon to 25.4 percent shooting from the floor.
Freshman Riley Lupfer added 13 points in her BSU debut. BSU takes the court again Wednesday when it hosts Portland State.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders rallied for a 2-0 deficit to beat Alaska 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-10 late Saturday night in Fairbanks. Kendra Bodine and Madi Farrell had 20 kills each for NNU (18-7, 11-7 GNAC).
SLOCUM: Destiny Slocum’s (Mountain View) all-around game was on full display in the Terrapins’ 100-44 win over UMass Lowell on Sunday. She led the team with 15 points and pitched in six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Maryland opened the game on a 17-3 run and never let up. The Terrapins are the reigning Big Ten champions, and Slocum headlined what ESPN ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
