Boise State volleyball beats San Jose State, running win streak to 11 matches

The Broncos rolled through San Jose State on Saturday at Bronco Gym, winning 25-17, 25-12, 25-14. It was the 10th sweep in 11 matches for Boise State (22-6, 13-2 Mountain West). Sierra Nobley notched her league-high 15th double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs. The Broncos host Colorado State (19-7, 13-) on Wednesday night in a battle for the top spot in the conference. The winner will be one game up with two to play.
BSU CROSS COUNTRY: The men’s team received one of 13 at-large bids to the NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Ind., on Nov. 19. It’s the second straight trip for the team, which finished 16th last year. The women’s team did not receive a bid, snapping a two-year streak. Brenna Peloquin will represent the women as an individual after finishing third in Friday’s West Regional.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes (3-1) turned up the defensive pressure and suffocated Montana Tech for a 62-46 win and the Clearwater River Casino Classic title in Lewiston. Talon Pinckney (Centennial High) led the team with 12 points.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes (0-4) dug themselves an early hole and never climbed their way out, falling 82-72 to Lewis-Clark State at the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic in Lewiston. Petra Lumpert led C of I with 22 points and 11 assists.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders hung around in the first half, but Utah ultimately pulled away for the 81-37 exhibition win in Salt Lake City. Maurice Jones was the only NNU player in double figures with 11 points.
NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders beat Westminster 84-68 in Nampa to give new coach Joel Pearsall his first victory in his first game with the NCAA Division I program.
