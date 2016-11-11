Boise State

November 11, 2016 11:47 PM

Boise State cross country’s Brenna Peloquin qualifies for NCAAs

Statesman staff

Sacramento, Calif.

Boise State sophomore Brenna Peloquin held a lead at the NCAA West Regional Championship on Friday, but couldn’t hold off her competition and finished third in the 6k race (19:42.0).

She earned a spot at the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19 in Terre Haute, Ind.

Junior Yusuke Uchikoshi led the men’s team with a 21st-place finish (10k in 30:06.8). Both teams finished seventh and will find out Saturday if they receive at-large bids to nationals.

Stanford won both races, while the Idaho women were 13th and the men 21st.

BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos signed infielder/outfielder Ashlyn Adams (Fair Oaks, Calif.), RHP Tori Bivens (Kirkland, Wash.), infielder Halle Harger (Hanford, Calif.), RHP/shortstop Gianna Mancha (Fresno, Calif.), infielder Justene Molina (Corona, Calif.) and infielder Alison Seng (Garden Grove, Calif.) to their 2017 recruiting class.

BSU GYMNASTICS: The Broncos signed Tatum Bruden (Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Emily Muhlenhaupt (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Rachel Obmann (Roseville, Calif.) to their 2017 class.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jayden Bezzant had 29 points, the four other starters hit double figures as the Crusaders (1-0) beat Simpson 92-67 at home.

NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders lost at No. 11 Alaska Anchorage 21-25, 32-30, 25-21, 25-15 in Anchorage late Thursday. Madi Farrell led NNU (17-7, 10-7 GNAC) with 20 kills.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Montana Tech ripped off a 24-6 run in the third quarter, and the Yotes couldn’t answer, falling 81-61 in their first game of the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic in Lewiston. Kiara Skinner led the C of I (0-3) with 11 points.

C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aziz Leeks led the Yotes with 24 points and 10 rebounds as C of I rallied to beat Lewis-Clark State 85-75 in Lewiston.

C OF I VOLLEYBALL: The Yotes’ string of four straight Cascade Conference Tournament titles is over as No. 7 Eastern Oregon beat them 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16. C of I (20-10) could still land an at-large bid to the NAIA Championships.

Related content

Boise State

Comments

Videos

NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

View more video

Sports Videos