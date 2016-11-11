Boise State cross country’s Brenna Peloquin qualifies for NCAAs

Boise State sophomore Brenna Peloquin held a lead at the NCAA West Regional Championship on Friday, but couldn’t hold off her competition and finished third in the 6k race (19:42.0).
She earned a spot at the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19 in Terre Haute, Ind.
Junior Yusuke Uchikoshi led the men’s team with a 21st-place finish (10k in 30:06.8). Both teams finished seventh and will find out Saturday if they receive at-large bids to nationals.
Stanford won both races, while the Idaho women were 13th and the men 21st.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos signed infielder/outfielder Ashlyn Adams (Fair Oaks, Calif.), RHP Tori Bivens (Kirkland, Wash.), infielder Halle Harger (Hanford, Calif.), RHP/shortstop Gianna Mancha (Fresno, Calif.), infielder Justene Molina (Corona, Calif.) and infielder Alison Seng (Garden Grove, Calif.) to their 2017 recruiting class.
BSU GYMNASTICS: The Broncos signed Tatum Bruden (Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Emily Muhlenhaupt (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Rachel Obmann (Roseville, Calif.) to their 2017 class.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jayden Bezzant had 29 points, the four other starters hit double figures as the Crusaders (1-0) beat Simpson 92-67 at home.
NNU VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders lost at No. 11 Alaska Anchorage 21-25, 32-30, 25-21, 25-15 in Anchorage late Thursday. Madi Farrell led NNU (17-7, 10-7 GNAC) with 20 kills.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Montana Tech ripped off a 24-6 run in the third quarter, and the Yotes couldn’t answer, falling 81-61 in their first game of the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic in Lewiston. Kiara Skinner led the C of I (0-3) with 11 points.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aziz Leeks led the Yotes with 24 points and 10 rebounds as C of I rallied to beat Lewis-Clark State 85-75 in Lewiston.
C OF I VOLLEYBALL: The Yotes’ string of four straight Cascade Conference Tournament titles is over as No. 7 Eastern Oregon beat them 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16. C of I (20-10) could still land an at-large bid to the NAIA Championships.
