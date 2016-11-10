Boise State volleyball extends win streak to 10, beating Fresno State

The Broncos defeated Fresno State 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 Thursday night at Bronco Gym. It was their ninth sweep in 10 games, and their 10th overall sweep in Mountain West play, the program’s most since joining the league in 2011.
Senior middle blocker Maddy O’Donnell led the way with 12 kills, and Jaymee-Lee Bulda added 40 assists.
“We didn’t have these long, grueling, two-hour matches. We were efficient. We got in and out, and we rested and got ready for the next day,’’ Boise State coach Shawn Garus said.
The Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MW) sit atop the conference standings, while Fresno State drops to 13-13, 4-11. Their next match is against San Jose State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bronco Gym.
BSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Broncos signed wing Tess Amundsen (Fresno, Calif.) and post Hailey Vice-Neat (Santa Rosa, Calif.), the program announced Thursday. They are the first signees for the 2017-18 season. Boise State opens its season at 2 p.m. Sunday against Southern Oregon in Taco Bell Arena.
