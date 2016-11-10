Former Boise State Broncos Clady, Thompson put on IR; Vandals' Keo signs with Saints

Jets left tackle Ryan Clady (Boise State) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and wide receiver Devin Smith was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Clady was acquired in the offseason from Denver to replace the retired D’Brickashaw Ferguson, who never missed a snap in a game or practice due to injury in 10 seasons.
Clady, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was coming off a torn knee ligament that sidelined him all of last year, but he was ready to start the season for the Jets. Clady has been dealing with an ailing rotator cuff, however, since injuring it at Kansas City in Week 3. He was active at Miami last Sunday but only played on special teams.
Giants place safety Thompson on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. Rookie Darian Thompson (Boise State) is going on injured reserve with a foot injury that will require surgery, New York announced Wednesday.
A third-round draft pick, Thompson earned a starting job in training camp despite missing two preseason games with a shoulder injury. He played in the season opener in Dallas and started the victory against New Orleans the following week, but hurt his foot and never played again.
SAINTS SIGN KEO
Former Idaho safety Shiloh Keo, who has bounced on and off the Denver Broncos’ roster after winning a Super Bowl last year, signed with New Orleans on Wednesday, coach Sean Payton said. The Saints host the Broncos on Sunday.
Comments