November 6, 2016 12:07 AM

Runner-up Romero leads Bosie State wrestling

Statesman staff

Laramie, Wyo.

Demetrius Romero (Mountain View High) took second place in the 165-pound division at the Cowboy Open on Saturday, the best finish for BSU. Austin Dewey (Centennial High) took third place at 174, and Fred Green reached the third-place match at 157 but was forced to forfeit.

BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Both Broncos pairs split their matches at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis. Harvey Shackleton and Ryland McDermitt completed a match from Friday, losing to Notre Dame’s Brendon Kempin and Daniel Rayl, before bouncing back for a win over Penn’s Kaden Funk and Max Cancila. Morgan Stone and Greg Wischer had similiar results, dropping their first match to Minnesota’s Josip Krstanovic and George Lovitt before rebounding for a win over Dartmouth’s Greg Wischer and Morgan Stone.

BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos remained tied for 15th place after shooting 3-over 287 as a team at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Maui. Mason Schulze and Connor Johnstone (Vallivue High) are leading the team in tie for 39th place at 2-over par.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes committed 24 turnovers in an 88-67 loss at Montana Western. Petra Lumpert scored 15 to lead the Yotes (0-2).

C OF I CROSS COUNTRY: Both Yotes teams took second at the Cascade Conference Championships in Salem, Ore. Billy Godfrey placed eighth (27:02) to lead the men. Molly Vitale-Sullivan led the women with an eighth-place finish (18:55).

C OF I VOLLEYBALL: Randi Sturtz (Emmett High) had 18 kills as the Yotesrolled to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 win over Walla Walla. The Yotes (19-9, 14-6 Cascade) finished fourth in the conference and will host a playoff game against Southern Oregon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE CROSS COUNTRY: Issac Mitchell earned all-region honors with a 21st-place finish (30:46), and the Crusader men grabbed 10th at the NCAA Division II West Region Championships. On the women’s side, Anysja Manzer (Melba High) also earned all-region honors with a 24th-place finish (22:04). The Crusader women finished 21st as a team.

NNU MEN’S SOCCER: The Crusaders (9-5-4, 6-3-3 GNAC) closed out their season in style, rolling through St. Martin’s for a 7-1 home win.

NNU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders fell 78-51 in an exhibition game at Oregon State. Katie Cryderman lead the team with 11 points.

Pacquiao wins lopsided decision against Vargas

LAS VEGAS With Floyd Mayweather Jr. watching intently from a ringside seat, Manny Pacquiao dropped Jessie Vargas in the second round and bloodied his face Saturday night on his way to a decision (118-109, 118-109 114-113) that gave him a piece of the welterweight title once again.

Glover takes one-shot lead at Shriners Open

LAS VEGAS Lucas Glover was even par for his round when he holed a 45-foot birdie putt on No. 8, followed with a 9-foot eagle putt on the next hole and made a pair of birdies and a key par putt in the closing holes for a 6-under 65 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Graham DeLaet (Boise State) shot a 5-under 66, moving into a tie for 28th, while Troy Merritt (Boise State) shot a 2-over 73, dropping into a tie for 46th.

Murray seals No. 1 spot without playing a point

PARIS Andy Murray ended a seven-year wait to secure the world No. 1 spot when he advanced to the Paris Masters final after Milos Raonic withdrew from their semifinal on Saturday.

